Tiruchirapalli

SHG handicrafts showroom inaugurated at Grand Anicut

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR: August 03, 2022 17:42 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 17:42 IST

An exclusive showroom of handicrafts produced by local women self-help groups was inaugurated at Grand Anicut on Wednesday.

The showroom, the second of its kind, is aimed at providing a marketing avenue for the handicrafts made by the SHGs such as Tanjore dolls, dancing dolls, floor mats, handbags and palm products was inaugurated by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

The first showroom inaugurated earlier by the Collector at Thanjavur town has helped 35 local women SHGs to showcase and market their products, according an official release.

