Shepherd, 50 sheep killed in accident

ARIYALUR

A shepherd and 50 sheep were run over by a speeding car at Vennankuzhi near here on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred when Kamaraj (30) of Devamangalam was guiding a herd of 260 sheep along with four others from Sethiathoppu in Cuddalore district to Devamangalam in Ariyalur district. When they were coming near Vennankuzhi on Chennai-Kumbakonam Highway, a car rammed them. It is said the car driver lost control after a dog apparently tried to chase a group of sheep.

Kamaraj and 50 sheep died on the spot. Two more persons, including the car driver, suffered injuries. They were admitted to the Government Hospital here. They were said to be be out of danger. Meensuriti police have filed a case.