Shelter installed at traffic signal to help commuters beat the heat

May 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Shelter installed at the traffic signal near Head Post Office in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an effort to protect people from the increasing temperature, the Tiruchi district administration has installed a shelter at the traffic signal near Head Post Office in Melapudur.

Waiting at traffic signals in the crippling summer heat is an ordeal for motorists, especially when the temperature is increasing. This forces many motorists to jump traffic signals to escape the heat.

To solve this crisis, authorities have come up with a solution by installing a green cover at the traffic signal to provide shade for commuters. Police said this has also ensured that people adhere to traffic rules.

The shelter has been installed on pilot bases. “We have planned to set up similar shelters in three more junctions with the help of the city police,” said Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

