HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shelter installed at traffic signal to help commuters beat the heat

May 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Shelter installed at the traffic signal near Head Post Office in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Shelter installed at the traffic signal near Head Post Office in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an effort to protect people from the increasing temperature, the Tiruchi district administration has installed a shelter at the traffic signal near Head Post Office in Melapudur.

Waiting at traffic signals in the crippling summer heat is an ordeal for motorists, especially when the temperature is increasing. This forces many motorists to jump traffic signals to escape the heat.

To solve this crisis, authorities have come up with a solution by installing a green cover at the traffic signal to provide shade for commuters. Police said this has also ensured that people adhere to traffic rules.

The shelter has been installed on pilot bases. “We have planned to set up similar shelters in three more junctions with the help of the city police,” said Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.