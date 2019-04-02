Sheik Chinna Moulana aradhana in the city on April 13-14

TIRUCHI

02 April 2019 19:42 IST

The 20th annual aradhana and anniversary of Sheik Chinna Moulana, hosted by Dr. Chinnamoulana Memorial Trust, will be held in the city on April 13 and 14.

O.S.Thyagarajan will pay musical homage to Sheik Chinna Moulana on the first day of the aradhana to be held at Hotel Sangam in the city. The next day, Thirumeignanam Brothers T.K.R.Ayyappan and T.K.R.Meenakshisundaram will present a nadaswaram concert.

The trust will continue its gesture of presenting purses of ₹10,000 each and citations to senior nadaswaram and thavil artistes during the aradhana this year too.

Senior nadaswaram artiste Kalyanapuram K.M.Ganesan and senior Thavil artiste Thirurameswaram T.R.Kunchithapadham will be given the purses in recognition of their contributions to music.

The trust will also present nadaswarams to six deserving students learning the instrument and thavil to two deserving students learning the instrument with the support of Ashok Leyland, Chennai, under its CSR scheme.

This year, the trust has instituted an endowment to encourage upcoming nadaswaram artistes to present a ‘Best Upcoming Nadaswaram Artiste Award’every year. The first award, carrying a cash reward of ₹2,000 and a certificate, will be presented to T.M.Umashankar.

S.Balasubramanian, Chairman, City Union Bank Foundation, will inaugurate the aradhana in the presence of Prasad S.Duggirala Garu, Vice-Chairman, India Cultural Centre, Memphis City, USA, said S. Kasim, grandson of late Sheik Chinna Moulana and trustee, in a press release.