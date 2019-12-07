Shed for Sarangapani temple car

THANJAVUR

A shed made with transparent fibre sheets has been built to protect the `thaither’ of Sri Sarangapani temple at Kumbakonam from the vagaries of the nature and pollution.

According to the temple authorities, the ‘thaither,’ which used to be pulled along the streets during Pongal festivities, was rebuilt last year. In order to protect the temple car, it was proposed to build a shed on the lines of the one that already exists in Thanjavur where transparent fibre sheets were put up on all the three sides of the shed housing the Sri Brahatheeswarar temple, so that the car would remain visible to the public all through the year.

The ₹ 9-lakh project for ‘thaither' was sponsored by the City Union Bank, which had also come forward to bear the cost of replacing the lower portion of iron sheets covering the other car used for the Chithirai annual festival at the same temple.

The replacing of flat iron sheets with star-like studs at a cost of ₹ 2 lakh was taken up to prevent pasting of posters on the temple car shed, said the temple executive officer K. Aasaithambi.