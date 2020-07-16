She brings her mother much joy

16 July 2020 19:20 IST

S. Narmatha, a single mother’s daughter has emerged the top scorer among Plus Two students of the Tiruchi Corporation Higher Secondary School situated on the East Boulevard Road.

The girl, whose mother runs an iron shop at Thiruvanaikoil scored the highest mark (437/600) among 24 students who appeared for the examinations from the school this academic year.

S. Narmatha’s mother, S. Rani is ecstatic. “It is all God’s blessings,” she said as she wiped her tears. “My husband died when Narmatha was a toddler, I have raised three girls on my own. It is days like these that my pain seems worthwhile,” she said. Ms. Rani’s oldest daughter is married, Narmatha is the middle child, and the youngest girl has just completed Class 10.

Advertising

Advertising

Narmatha is interested in studying Computer Science or Tamil Literature and has begun looking for colleges to pursue it. “I have won prizes in elocution, speeches and other events. I would like to hone these skills too,” she said.

Despite her study schedule, she would always help out with housework, Ms. Rani said. “If I have work at the shop, she cooks, cleans and even helps her sister study,” she said.

T. Ravindran, Narmatha’s class teacher in Class 12 said that he was happy but not surprised with her results. “She studies well and had also topped her school in Class 10. She is a very calm, composed and attentive girl,” he said. Narmatha is the kind of student who looks out for her classmates, he said “Some students become too proud when they score well, but Narmatha would take time out to teach her peers, especially in Mathematics,” he added.

“For Class 11 and 12, a city-based NGO sanctioned ₹6,000 a year for her books and other needs. Now, that she has to step into college, we are looking for a sponsor who can take care of her educational needs. A student like her should continue to study,” Mr. Ravindran said.