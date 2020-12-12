Shastri Road riddled with potholes

Patchwork done by the corporation peeling off at many places

Residents and shopkeepers on Shastri Road here complain that the poor condition of the road causes inconvenience to road users, including pedestrians. While the adjacent Thillai Nagar Main Road gets a facelift regularly, the Shastri Road is ignored, they say.

Shastri Road is an arterial road that connects Karur Bypass Road to Thennur and Anna Nagar. City and mofussil buses take this road to reach Central Bus Stand. However, with the recent rains, large potholes have formed across the length and breadth of the road. “We have been living here for over 20 years, but with increasing number of commercial establishments and vehicles on the street, the road quality is becoming worse,” a resident said.

The large potholes cause backaches and other injuries to motorists, some say. “I have a severe pain in the neck from riding on this road on my two-wheeler often. I work here and have to travel carefully, especially at night, as the potholes are not visible due to lack of illumination,” said Vignesh, who works at a store on the street. “There are several shops and larger commercial establishments on this road, still it is ignored,” he said.

Patchwork undertaken by the civic body to repair the road earlier, too, is peeling off at many places. “The quality seems to be really poor, as many of the deep potholes have formed only over the last month, worsening with the rains. Two-wheelers have to zigzag along the road to ensure that they do not fall into one of the potholes. With trucks and buses frequenting this road, it could turn fatal,” Mr. Vignesh said. Bad roads would also cause damage to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, corporation officials said they plan to renovate roads. “Since it is monsoon, new roads cannot be laid now. We will soon undertake relaying of roads and carry out patchworks,” a senior official said.