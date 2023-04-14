Shastri Road faces traffic gridlocks due to unregulated parking

April 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unregulated parking and ongoing underground drainage works are choking Shastri Road during peak hours, much to the exasperation of road users.

The road, an arterial stretch linking Karur Bypass Road and Anna Nagar Link Road, is the primary route for vehicles, especially mofussil buses, entering the city and heading towards Central Bus Stand.

The mushroom growth of commercial establishments along the road over the past decade has brought along attendant traffic problems. Apart from a slew of big textile showrooms and hotels/eateries, the road also has a few private hospitals. Most of these commercial establishments do not have parking space for visitors. Consequently, the visitors park their vehicles right on the roadside.

The stretch between Cross I and Cross V junctions is particularly bad as a large number of vehicles could be seen parked outside the showrooms. The Cross V intersection is fast emerging a traffic bottleneck as vehicles from four directions converge at the spot and vie with each other to cross the road from all directions.

The ongoing underground sewer line works has only compounded the situation. Although the Corporation has taken up the work as the final leg of the project and has been executing it at a rapid pace, motorists have been facing much difficulty due to the heavy congestion and constriction of road space. A bus broke down on the slushy pit a couple of weeks ago, point out residents.

Roadside parking between X Cross intersection and Mahatma Gandhi School junction has also gone unchecked despite the presence of traffic police for most part of the day. The narrow junction leading to Anna Nagar Link Road often faces traffic snarls.

Previously, a police recovery vehicle was seen patrolling Shastri Road, asking motorists not to park vehicles on the roadside, residents point out and say that such patrolling should be intensified.

Residents in most of the cross roads have also been complaining of exasperating experiences every day due to vehicles being parked in front of their houses, often making it difficult for them to enter/ exit their houses.

A.V. Narayanan, a resident, observed that the area does not have adequate parking space to accommodate so many vehicles. “Paid parking system introduced by the Tiruchi Corporation some time ago was discontinued after some time. It was also opposed in some quarters. If properly implemented, it could possibly restrict roadside parking. But ideally the Corporation should construct multi-level parking lots on east and western sides of Thillai Nagar to overcome the problem,” he said.