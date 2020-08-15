Sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths in central region

15 August 2020 20:39 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region on Saturday recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases with 760 patients testing positive for the viral infection. A record 21 deaths were also reported- seven each in Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts, five in Tiruchi, and one each in Tiruvarur and Ariyalur.

In Thanjavur, a 68-year-old man with myasthenia died of COVID-19 and cardiac arrest, two men aged 55 and 52 died of COVID-19 pneumonia, a man and a woman, both aged 58 and with co-morbidities of diabetes and hypertension, and a 50-year-old COVID positive woman with hypothyroidism also died.

In Pudukottai, a 23-year-old man died of cardio respiratory arrest caused by the viral infection, men aged 27, 75, 41 who had suffered from systemic hypertension, diabetes and died of a respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 while men aged 47, 62, and 60 died of comorbidities of coronary artery disease and COVID pneumonia.

In Tiruchi, men aged 59, 50, 75 and 56 who were suffering from diabetes and hypertension died of the viral infection while a 55-year-old woman who had been suffering from bronchial asthma died of COVID-19 pneumonia, cardio pulmonary resuscitation and respiratory failure.

An 80-year-old man from Tiruvarur who had earlier been diagnosed with diabetes and atypical pneumonia and a 57-year-old man from Ariyalur who had been suffering from coronary artery disease died of respiratory failure caused by the viral infection.

In Pudukottai, where the highest number of COVID-19 cases were recorded among the central districts on Saturday, many were primary contacts of patients who had tested positive earlier. Some antenatal mothers and those with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses also tested positive.

In Tiruchi, 117 patients tested positive including from localities such as Srirangam, Lalgudi, Manachanallur among other areas. The patients have been admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, 15 patients from the Tiruchi MGMGH and 26 from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the infection.

Thanjavur recorded 109 fresh COVID cases and Tiruvarur 54. The patients in Thanjavur included a policeman, an antenatal mother, a worker who works at the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme office at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and eight travellers from other districts.

Nagapattinam recorded 81 new cases, of which two travelled from abroad, one from Kerala, four from other districts, 14 were local cases, while 30 were affected by their positive relatives and friends. Four frontline workers including three policemen and one doctor with ILI symptoms were also affected.

Karur recorded 40 new cases including residents from Uppidamangalam, Puliyur, Rayanur and NSK Nagar. Two policemen who had been residing at the quarters in Kulithalai also tested positive. Meanwhile, 15 patients were discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital after recovering from the infection.

Ariyalur recorded 73 new cases, many of who were inter-district travellers and primary contacts. The total number of COVID cases in the district is now 1715, however, 1238 have recovered and have been discharged. Thirumanur continued to record a high number of cases with 24 of the 73 belonging to the block.

Meanwhile, of the 26 new cases in Perambalur, 13 hailed from within municipality limits, while seven hailed from Veppur and three each from Veppanthattai and Alathur. The patients have been admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.