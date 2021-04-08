Sharp spike in cases

The Central districts on Thursday reported 496 fresh cases of COVID-19 among which 125 persons hailed from Thanjavur, 131 from Tiruchi and 118 from Nagapattinam. Five deaths were reported- three in Thanjavur and one each in Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

Two men aged 60 and 63, with no pre-existing ailments and an 85-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and coronary artery disease succumbed to the infection in Thanjavur.

A 36-year-old man from Tiruvarur with hypertension and a 58-year-old man from Tiruchi with a history of diabetes hypertension and coronary artery disease died of COVID-19.

Tiruchi district recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday with 131 patients reporting positive. However, senior officials of the health department maintained that no new clusters were identified and the increasing number of cases was due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 tests taken.

Thanjavur district reported 125 fresh cases while Nagapattinam district reported a sharp spike with 118 cases.

In Tiruvarur, 70 patients tested positive. Pudukottai reported 21 and Karur, 11. Ariyalur recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases and Perambalur four.