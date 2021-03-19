Sharp spike in cases

TIRUCHI

19 March 2021 20:00 IST

The central region on Friday recorded 124 cases of COVID-19 with 64 patients hailing from Thanjavur where a death was also reported, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 54-year-old man with a history of diabetes and acute respiratory distress syndrome succumbed to the infection at a private hospital in Thanjavur.

Among the 64 who tested positive in Thanjavur were 21 patients from a private school, and the rest from colleges in the district. “So far 121 patients, including students and teachers, have been identified from various schools and colleges in the district. However, they are asymptomatic and recovering quickly,” a health official said.

On Friday, 51 patients were discharged and sent for home quarantine.

Among other districts, 15 patients tested positive in Tiruvarur and 13 each in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam. Eleven patients undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged.

Karur and Pudukottai reported eight cases each. Two patients tested positive in Ariyalur, and one in Perambalur.