Sharp spike in cases in central region

The central region reported on Sunday reported a sharp increase in fresh cases with 86 testing positive, 44 of whom hailed from Thanjavur district.

Two colleges in Tiruchi undertook measures after students tested positive. Meanwhile, no death was reported in the region for the viral infection.

In Thanjavur district, which recorded a sharp increase in the number of cases, 44 persons tested positive for COVID-19 including 36 school students. Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 15 fresh cases.

Among the patients to test positive in Tiruchi were one student each from National College and Government Engineering College, Srirangam.

College authorities in National College decided to close the campus until Wednesday and undertake sanitisation measures. R.Sundararaman, Principal of the college, said the student’s classmates had been asked to take tests before returning to the institution.

At Government Engineering College, Srirangam, 253 test samples were lifted from contacts of the infected student and sent for processing.

In Tiruvarur, 10 patients reported positive, while in Nagapattinam, seven. Four fresh cases were recorded in Karur, three in Pudukottai and two in Ariyalur. Perambalur recorded one fresh case.