Sharp showers leave several roads waterlogged in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Thanjavur get light rain

Published - October 21, 2024 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A stretch of the Major Saravanan Road was waterlogged after a spell of sharp showers lashed Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Tiruchi on Monday morning, catching schoolchildren and office goers off guard.

The rain lasted over half-an-hour during the morning peak hour, causing severe traffic congestion on arterial roads. Overcast conditions prevailed in the city for most part of the day.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai and Karaiyur in Pudukottai district had recorded moderate rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 6.30 a.m. on Monday, according to the rainfall data furnished by the district administration. A few parts of Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts also received moderate to light rain on Sunday.

