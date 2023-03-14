Sharp rise in material costs, repo rate casts shadow on construction sector in Tiruchi

March 14, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A sharp rise in raw materials and repo rate hike has hit the construction industry in Tiruchi.

The construction industry, which is considered one of the top employment providers, was gradually showing signs of revival in recent months after the pandemic. Builders and promoters, who were badly hit due to the impact of the COVID-19 slowdown, launched new projects in Srirangam, Cantonment, Kattur, Karumandapam and other parts of the city. But, the skyrocketing prices of construction materials are worrying engineers, promoters and buyers aspiring for their dream houses.

Steel, cement, copper and electrical goods lead the raw materials that have hit the roof over the last few months.

According to industry sources, the price of steel, which cost about ₹58,000 a metric tonne about five months ago, has gone up to about ₹75,000. The cost of a bag of standard quality cement has risen up to ₹360-₹390 from ₹300-₹325 about a year ago. Similarly, the prices of plastic pipes, paints and electrical items have also gone up.

“The cost of paint and electrical goods has risen by 10% over the last five months. The fluctuating prices are worrying us,” says I. Nepolean, chairman, Builders Association of India, Tiruchi chapter.

S. Anand of Jeyam Builders says the prices of plumbing materials such as PVC pipes have been volatile in the recent past., showing an upward trend. The suppliers keep increasing the prices gradually by 1% to 2% every one or two months.

The recent increase in the repo rate is also said to have cast a shadow on the industry. “After the recent repo rate hike, there has been a slump in booking of flats. Many feel that the corresponding hike in interest rate is abnormal and it is a big problem being faced by us,” said P. Ravichandran of Royal Shelter.