Sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in region

The central districts on Monday reported 117 fresh COVID-19 cases, 58 of whom hailed from Thanjavur district. A cluster has been reported at a college in Tiruchi as 15 students tested positive. This is the first time that over 100 cases were being reported in the region this year. A death due to the virus was reported in Nagapattinam district.

Thanjavur reported 58 fresh cases on Monday, continuing the trend of reporting a spike in the number of patients testing positive. Among the 58 in Thanjavur were four parents of the students of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ammapettai. The patients were undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur Government Hospital and at private hospitals in the district.

R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, visited the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and told reporters that the students who had tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. They would recover and return home in a few days, he added. Mr. Babu advised all those eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine in phase three of the vaccine roll-out must take it. Adherence to protocol including wearing facemasks, maintaining personal distance and regular hand washing along with taking the vaccine would protect one from the infection, he said.

Tiruvarur reported 19 fresh cases while in Tiruchi, 16 patients, of which 15 students of the Government Engineering College, Srirangam reported positive. The source of the infection was a student who had suffered from fever and was sent home last week, health officials said. The remaining 15 students who reported positive on Monday have been advised home isolation as all were asymptomatic. Meanwhile, 250 more samples have been lifted from primary and secondary contacts of the student to ensure that the spread has been contained, senior health officials here said. Meanwhile, one teacher of a private school in Melapudur has also tested positive.

Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts reported eight fresh cases each, while Karur, five. Two patients tested positive in Permabalur district, and one in Ariyalur.