Sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in central region

Tiruchi

28 March 2021 21:39 IST

The central region on Sunday recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, with 287 persons testing positive. Of them, 108 were from Thanjavur district. Two deaths were reported in the region - one each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

A 74-year-old woman from Thanjavur and a 60-year-old man from Tiruvarur succumbed to the viral infection.

Of the 108 cases in Thanjavur district, at least 15 were students from a college in Budalur.

Nagapattinam reported 53 fresh cases and Tiruvarur 51 cases. In Tiruchi , 49 patients tested positive. All three districts reported a sharp increase in cases, almost doubling over the last week.

In Pudukkottai district, 11 patients tested positive, and in Ariyalur and Karur, there were seven cases each. In Perambalur, one fresh case was recorded.