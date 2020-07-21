Sharp rise in cases in central region

Tiruchi

21 July 2020 20:22 IST

The central districts witnessed a sharp spike in number of fresh cases with as many as 426 persons testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Nine deaths were also recorded in the State Health Department’s media bulletin for the day.

The maximum number of cases, 127 was reported in Tiruchi district. Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts followed with 73 and 71 cases, respectively. Nagapattinam district reported 42 cases and Pudukottai 40, Ariyalur 37 and Karur 24 cases. Perambalur had the least with 12 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Out of 127 cases in Tiruchi, 15 cases were reported in Manapparai. New cases were also reported from Woraiyur, Thennur, Srirangam, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur and Ayyappa Nagar in city.

The virus claimed nine lives in Tiruchi, Karur and Ariyalur districts. Of them, Tiruchi district accounted for six deaths. Ariyalur and Karur reported two and one deaths, respectively.

A 57-year-old patient belonged to Peelankurichi, who was admitted to the K.A.P.Viswanatham Medical College in Tiruchi on July 10, died on Monday due to COVID pneumonia and respiratory failure. Another patient (60) belonging to Edamalaipattipudur, who was admitted to the hospital on July 18, died of respiratory failure on Sunday. She did not have any comorbidity.

The third patient from Tiruchi, who died of COVID-19 fever and respiratory failure on Monday, hailed from Thennur. She had diabetes mellitus and systematic hypertension before she was admitted to the Tiruchi GH.

A-65-year-old patient from Rettaivaikkal, who was admitted to the Tiruchi GH on July 13, was declared dead on Sunday. The virus claimed a 62-year-old male from Pillaiyarkoil Street. He was admitted to the Tiruchi GH with breathing difficulties on July 18. All patients except one, who died of COVID-19 from Tiruchi district, had co morbidities.

The virus claimed a 75-year-old male from Ariyalur, who was admitted to the KAP Viswanatham Medical College Hospital on Sunday, He died within a few hours of admission on Sunday. He had diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease before being admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulties. Another 58-year-old person from Ariyalur, died on Sunday due to respiratory after in admission for 12 days. He was brought to the hospital after consuming poison. The test results later turned out to be positive.

A 67-year-old male from Karur, who was admitted to the Government Karur Medical College Hospital on Monday, died on Tuesday of respiratory failure, COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

As many as 55 patients, who had tested positive for the virus, were discharged in Tiruchi district. Of them, 30 patients received treatment as inpatients at K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital. Remaining 25 patients were treated at the COVID care centre at the Khajamalai campus of Bharathidasan University.