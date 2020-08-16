Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in central region

16 August 2020 21:11 IST

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Sunday recorded a sharp spike of 695 COVID-19 cases. A total of 14 deaths — six in Pudukottai, five in Thanjavur and one each in Tiruvarur, Tiruchi and Karur were recorded.

In Pudukottai, a 50-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman both died of respiratory failure from COVID pneumonia, while two men aged 62 and 75 and a 60-year-old woman died from acute respiratory distress syndrome and a comorbidity of diabetes.

Two men, both aged 58, and three others aged, 75, 63, and 70 years died of COVID pneumonia in Thanjavur, while in Tiruchi, a 72-year-old man died of Covid pneumonia and a complete heart block, and in Tiruvarur, a 68-year-old man died of respiratory failure. Meanwhile, a 53-year-old man from Karur died of Upper gastrointestinal bleeding and COVID pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai recorded 187 cases, the highest among the central districts. Majority of the cases are primary contacts and patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI). Some ante-natal mothers and local cases whose contacts are being traced also tested positive.

Thanjavur recorded 124 cases including 53 patients with symptoms of ILI, and four travellers from other states. Housewives, students and vendors at some stores also tested positive.

In Tiruchi 104 patients tested positive, mostly from containment zones. The patients have been admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Meanwhile, 21 patients from the Tiruchi MGMGH and 30 patients from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the infection.

Tiruvarur recorded 65 cases, and Karur 30 cases. The cases in Karur included a man residing at the Railway Quarters, and a man and a woman residing at the Police Quarters in Kulithalai.

Of the 66 patients to test positive in Nagapattinam were 30 local contacts, travellers from Chennai, Thanjavur, Cuddalore and Tiruvarur. A total of 15 of the patients were those with ILI symptoms.

In Ariyalur, 77 new cases were recorded, further increasing the district total to 1792. However, 1279 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection.

Of the 77 patients, 19 belonged to Jayankondam, and 15 were from rural parts of Ariyalur. Among the rest, 13 were from the municipality limits, nine from Thirumanur, seven from Andimadam, five from Sendhurai and six from T. Palur. A total of 220 new throat swab samples have also been lifted and sent for testing.

Perambalur recorded 42 cases on Sunday, including 17 from Perambalur town. A total of 74 samples were lifted and sent for sampling, while six new villages were made containment zones.