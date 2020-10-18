Sharp drop in COVID cases in central region

Five deaths have been reported

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Sunday continued to witness a sharp drop in fresh cases for COVID-19 recording 396 cases compared to 418 on Saturday.

Five deaths, two from Nagapattinam and one each from Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur were recorded.

In Nagapattinam, a 67-year-old man with coronary artery disease and a 30-year-old man with decompensated chronic liver disease succumbed to the infection.

In Pudukottai, an 80-year-old man suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, a 61-year-old woman with a history of diabetes from Thanjavur, and a 30-year-old man from Tiruvarur with a history of diabetes died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur continued to record the highest number of cases in the central region with 98 fresh cases. Among the patients c tested positive were primary contacts of those who tested positive and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI).

In Tiruvarur, 83 cases were reported while in Tiruchi, there were 63 fresh cases, many of who hailed from existing containment zones, some frontline workers and primary contacts. The district, on Sunday crossed the 9000-mark with a total of 9007 cases of COVID-19 reported so far.

Nagapattinam reported 58 fresh cases while Pudukottai recorded 47 new cases for the viral infection. Patients in both districts were local contacts with no contact or travel history and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Meanwhile, Karur recorded a significant drop in cases with 22 patients testing positive for the viral infection on Sunday. Of the 22 were residents from Thanthonrimalai, Vengamedu, Kadavur among other localities.

In Ariyalur, 16 patients- four from Ariyalur town, three from Thirumanur, two from Sendurai, one from T. Palur, one from Andimadam and five from Jayankondam tested positive for the viral infection on Sunday.

Perambalur recorded nine new COVID-19 cases for the viral infection of which four hailed from Perambalur town. Meanwhile, two hailed from Veppanthattai, one from Veppur and two from Alathur blocks. Meanwhile, a total of 333 fresh throat swabs were lifted and sent to the testing facility.