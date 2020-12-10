Sharp decline in COVID-19 cases

Tiruchi

10 December 2020 20:12 IST

Eighty-two patients test positive in central region

The central districts on Thursday reported less than 100 fresh cases of COVID-19, a sharp decline over the last few days. Eighty-two patients tested positive for the viral infection and no death was recorded in the region, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

All districts in the region reported less than 20 fresh COVID-19 cases while only two districts- Nagapattinam and Tiruchi reported over 15 cases. Perambalur reported no new cases for the viral infection.

In Tiruchi, 18 patients tested positive while in Nagapattinam, 16 fresh cases were reported. Among them were isolated cases, primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, 10 patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

Thanjavur reported a sharp decline over the past few days with 15 patients testing positive while in Tiruvarur 11 fresh cases for the viral infection were reported. Among them were patients detected at various fever camps held in the districts.

In Karur, 10 patients tested positive, including those who hailed from Gandhigramam and Maravapalayam among other localities. Inter-district travellers also tested positive.

Pudukottai and Ariyalur both reported six cases for the viral infection while Perambalur reported zero new cases.