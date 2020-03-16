Sharp curve proves to be nightmare

A little thought into safety of road alignment at the culmination point of the four-lane road linking Gundur with Navalpattu IT Park could prevent several accidents, say residents.

At the spot where the road ends, vehicle users going towards Police Colony are required to abruptly negotiate a sharp curve, making themselves vulnerable to collision with oncoming vehicles. On an average, at least two to three accidents occur at the spot every week, the residents lament.

“Repeated petitions submitted to the authorities concerned for laying a speed breaker close to the culmination point have not been acted upon for long,” Kamaraj, a resident of Police Colony, said.

Shopkeepers in the vicinity acknowledged that the accidents occur at the spot, particularly at night when those who frequent a couple of TASMAC outlets along the Gundur-IT Park road ride their vehicles recklessly on their way back after consuming liquor.

At other times of the day also, measures for restricting the speed of vehicles is necessary considering the safety of students of a girls school in the vicinity, the residents said.

The smoothness of the wide road prompts many to feel complacent about over-speeding. None realises the danger of skidding at the curve when they suddenly enter into the narrow road, they pointed out.