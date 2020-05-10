Sharmik special train brings them home

As many as 962 workers from various parts of Tamil Nadu who had been working in Maharashtra and rendered jobless for over 45 days due to the lockdown reached here by a special train on Sunday and sent to their respective districts.

The ‘Shramik’ special train with 22 coaches which left Pandharpur in Solapur district in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon carrying the Tamil Nadu migrant workers with escort provided by a team of Railway Protection Force personnel on board arrived here around 11.45 a.m. via Salem - five hours behind the specified time of its arrival.

The special train was run by the Central Railway for migrant workers from Tamil Nadu who had registered their willingness to return back home in the wake of the lockdown. They all had been working in Solapur district.

The Tiruchi district administration and the Southern Railway authorities had made elaborate arrangements at Tiruchi Junction where teams of Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and Tiruchi City Police besides revenue officials were deployed to ensure safe transportation of the men to their respective districts.

The workers were from 34 districts . Of them, 29 belonged to Tiruchi.

Markings were made on the platform and barricades placed at the station entrance to ensure that personal distancing was maintained by the migrant workers upon arrival at Tiruchi Junction.

As the train arrived on platform 1, RPF personnel wearing masks took position in front of each sleeper class coach and on the other side of the platform to ensure orderliness when they alighted from the compartments.

RPF sources said announcements were made asking them to wear face masks before alighting from their respective compartments. Wearing masks, the workers carrying their belonging came out of the station entrance by maintaining personal distancing as instructed, and were guided by officials to board the buses.

District Collector S. Sivarasu monitored the entire exercise at the railway station accompanied by police and revenue officials.

A senior Tamil Nadu State Corporation (TNSTC) official said 30 special buses were arranged for their safe transportation. The buses were sanitised prior to leaving the depot and sanitised again after arrival at Tiruchi Junction in the early hours, the official said adding that personal distancing was also ensured inside the buses. Every bus driver was provided with face mask and gloves. A coordinator from the TNSTC travelled in each bus to take the workers to their respective district, the official further said.

The district administration provided food packet, water bottle and face mask to all before they boarded the vehicle.

Official sources said the workers would be screened by the health department in their respective district.