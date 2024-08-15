ADVERTISEMENT

Shark fins, foreign currency notes seized at Tiruchi airport

Published - August 15, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Shark fins seized by the Air Intelligence Unit officers at Tiruchi international airport on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 46.58 kg of shark fins from a passenger at the Tiruchi International Airport on Wednesday. Shark fins are prohibited for export under the Customs Act 1962. 

Acting on specific intelligence, the officers found shark fins in the luggage of an Indian passenger travelling to Singapore by an Air India Express flight from here.

The officers seized foreign currencies (Euro and Singapore dollars) equivalent to ₹6.80 lakh which were found inside the trouser pocket of another Indian passenger who was bound for Singapore by the same Air India Express flight. The passenger did not have valid documents, said the sources in the Customs Department.

