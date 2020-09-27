‘Share CT scan details with Health Department’

THANJAVUR

27 September 2020 19:20 IST

As a part of the strategy to contain spread of COVID-19, Collector M. Govinda Rao has directed all CT scan centres in Thanjavur district to submit details of patients who undergo lung screening to health authorities.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, he said there were 20 CT scan centres in the district. Many of them were in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam. An advisory had been sent to all centres to share details of patients who underwent lung screening. The details should be shared with the Deputy Director of Health Services daily. It would enable officials to alert and create awareness among patients diagnosed with lung infection.

“Early detection of lung infection is crucial in treating COVID-19 patients. The daily report submitted by CT scan centres enables health officials to take early steps for treatment of patients,” said Mr. Rao.

Reports of CT scan centres were taken up for discussion with a 10-member COVID-19 coordination committee daily. Details of lung-infected patients were shared with block medical officers, block development officers and revenue officials to monitor the health of patients. They were being given the best possible treatment.

Mr. Rao said the district had 4,163 beds to treat COVID-19 patients. About 30% of the beds had been allotted to patients as on Saturday. There were 1,236 active cases in the district. There was no cause for concern as far as medical infrastructure was concerned. It was well-equipped if cases were to rise suddenly.

The Collector said it had been brought to his knowledge that a section of people did not bother to wear face masks and follow social distancing norms. Officials had been asked to enforce rules on the norms and action would be taken against violators.