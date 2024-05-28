Share autorickshaws remain off the road in Thanjavur

Owners and drivers of share autorickshaws in Thanjavur town kept off the road on Tuesday in protest against the alleged attack on a share autorickshaw driver on Nanjikottai Road on Monday.

According to sources, Pushparaj, 24, of EB Colony, who was operating the service on Thanjavur Town – Nanjikottai section, was allegedly attacked by an inebriated three-member gang near a petrol bunk on Nanjikottai Road around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The gang members attacked Pushparaj as the latter forced the inebriated gang members to alight from his vehicle following a protest from other passengers. Pushparaj sustained head injuries and was admitted at Thanjavur Medical College hospital, sources said.

On Tuesday, the owners and drivers operating the share autorickshaw services on Thanjavur Town-Nanjikottai and Thanjavur Town-Vallam sections kept off the road to register their protest.

They have decided to approach senior police officials on Wednesday to submit a memorandum seeking their help for the smooth operation of their services, sources said.

