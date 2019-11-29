Shallot farmers seek compensation for rain-affected crop

While shallots continue to sell at more than ₹120 a kg in the city markets, farmers representatives in Tiruchi district have urged the State government to compensate the shallot growers who have sustained crop loss due to intermittent rains.

Farmers contend that the intermittent rain and misty conditions had caused fungal disease in the crop being grown in and around Thuraiyur, substantially affecting production and supply to the city market. Perambalur and Tiruchi districts are major shallot growing districts in the State and supplies from both the districts have dried up in recent days.

Highlighting the plight of shallot growers, representatives of a couple of farmers organisations staged vociferous demonstrations in front of the Collector’s Office, the venue for the monthly farmers grievances meeting.

P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennindia Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, led a demonstration calling upon the government to procure shallots by fixing a minimum support price of ₹50 a kg and supply it to the consumers at government fixed retail price. The demonstrators, wearing garlands made of shallot plants, also demanded, among other things, waiver of crop loans, implementation of the Cauvery-Gundar river inter-linking scheme and liberal sanction of crop loans by cooperative societies.

Another group of farmers, led by P. Viswanathan, staged a demonstration seeking to highlight the plight of shallot growers affected by rain in Thuraiyur area and demanded sanction of compensation to the affected farmers.

Speaking at the farmers grievances meeting, V. Chidambaram, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), called upon the district administration to take steps to extend the deadline for payment of premium for insuring the small onion crop. Farmers have been trying to get their crop insured but over the past couple of days, they have been facing difficulties in making the payment through common service centres due to internet connectivity issues. Hence, the deadline should be extended beyond the previously announced date of November 30, he demanded.

Responding to their pleas, a Horticulture Department officer said an assessment would be conducted and a report would be submitted to the district administration.

R. Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, called upon the State government to implement the proposed Cauvery-Sarabanga link project. The proposal envisages diversion of surplus flow in the Cauvery from Mettur through a 170-km long canal to Sarabanga, Thirumanimutharu, Ponaniyaru and Ayyaru to benefit farmers in Salem, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts. Although a project report was prepared long ago, funds have not been allotted for the project, he regretted.

N. Ganesan, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers' Welfare Association, urged the district authorities to suspend the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme until the completion of the samba season as farmers were unable to get farm hands to work on the fields.