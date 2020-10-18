Shaky bridge causes inconvenience to residents

TIRUCHI

A bridge across the Uyyakondan Canal near Pichai Nagar is a risky drive for two-wheelers. The bridge linking Duraisamypuram and Pichai Nagar is the path for reaching the Chennai Byepass Road.

The small bridge was constructed nearly 30 years ago after an effort was made by the local residents and members of a church nearby.

“For 30 years, it has not been strengthened and the retaining wall has fallen on one side. It is a big risk for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders,” said John Britto, who lives nearby.

The bridge has also begun developing cracks and accidents occur especially at night when there is low visibility. “There have been instances of riders falling into the water. It is like a mishap waiting to happen,” he said. Many factories and a shopping complex have also come up. Customers to these places take this route.

Functioning of TASMAC outlets on either side of the bridge adds to their woes. “Almost daily at least one drunk man slips and falls into the canal and has to be rescued. If they fall in the night, it could be dangerous,” another resident said.

When residents approached the Tiruchi City Corporation, they directed them to the Public Works Department. “They said that the reconstruction of the bridge is not under their purview. We are working on sending a representation to the PWD,” he said.