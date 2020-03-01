Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night comes alive on stage

01 March 2020 19:23 IST

Students from 14 colleges in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts and three city schools witnessed The Department of English, St. Joseph's College's production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

A 35-member cast and a total team of 68 students came together nearly six months ago to prepare for the shows, said V. L. Jayapaul, Assistant Professor, St. Joseph's College. “The work on the set, design, costumes, began nearly six months ago. For the main cast, we auditioned students from the Department of English, but the supporting members, the musicians, light design were done by students from other departments”, he said. The efforts for the show, including painting the props, attaching tunes to some parts of the script were all done by the students, he said.

The show used an abridged version of the script to help students understand the dialogues better, Mr. Jayapaul said. Students of Jegan Matha Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School attended the show on Saturday morning. The students enjoyed the performance and laughed at Feste, the court jester and Sir Toby, a drunkard in the play. “Twelfth Night is a good play to watch for students as they will learn pronunciation and language. It might even kindle an interest in acting,” Mr. Jayapaul said.

