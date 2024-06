Members of the Student Federation of India (SFI) protested against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam (NEET) on Tuesday morning. The protest was held in front of Tiruchi Head Post office in Tiruchi. This was done in condemnation of the alleged irregularities present in NEET. The protestors were injured as they tried to scale the barricades set up by the police, and were sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial government hospital.

