SFI members condemn fee hike, stage protests

March 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 140 members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) were arrested at a couple of places near Tiruchi after they resorted to road blockades condemning the hike in examination fees at the Bharathidasan University. 

Separate groups of SFI members resorted to the agitation in front of the Urumu Dhanalakshmi College at Kattur and in front of the Government Arts College at Thuvakudi to express their protest against the fee hike. They were arrested by the police and released in the afternoon, said police sources. 

In neighbouring Pudukottai district, a group of SFI members staged a demonstration in front of the H.H. The Raja’s College in Pudukottai town condemning the hike in examination fee and demanded its withdrawal.

