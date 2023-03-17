HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SFI members condemn fee hike, stage protests

March 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 140 members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) were arrested at a couple of places near Tiruchi after they resorted to road blockades condemning the hike in examination fees at the Bharathidasan University. 

Separate groups of SFI members resorted to the agitation in front of the Urumu Dhanalakshmi College at Kattur and in front of the Government Arts College at Thuvakudi to express their protest against the fee hike. They were arrested by the police and released in the afternoon, said police sources. 

In neighbouring Pudukottai district, a group of SFI members staged a demonstration in front of the H.H. The Raja’s College in Pudukottai town condemning the hike in examination fee and demanded its withdrawal.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.