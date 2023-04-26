SFI and DYFI members arrested in Thanjavur

April 26, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Thirty members of students’ outfits of CPI and CPI(M) were arrested when they attempted to enter the office of the Deputy Inspector General, Thanjavur Range, here on Wednesday

Sources said the Thanjavur West Police put up barricades near the DIG office on Court Road after they received a tip-off that the Students Federation of India and the Democratic Youth Federation of India planned to besiege the DIG office to protest ‘police high handedness’ in the conduct of the 13 th Convocation of Tamil University recently.

Around 10 a.m., a group of persons led by SFI State secretary Niruban Chakravarthy assembled with their outfit’s flags near the DIG office and attempted to enter the premises by pushing aside the barricades.

They raised slogans condemning the police for preventing two student sympathisers of Communist ideologies from attending the convocation in order to receive their degree certificates from University Chancellor and Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on April 24. However, they were overpowered and arrested by a police contingent posted for bundobust duty near the DIG office in anticipation of a demonstration, sources added.