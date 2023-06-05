June 05, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 27-year-old woman submitted a petition to the Tiruchi district administration during the weekly grievances meet on Monday alleging she was sexually harassed by an Inspector of Police and against a few other police personnel for allegedly supporting him.

The Inspector was placed under Vacancy Reserve on Monday pending inquiry into the complaint. Police sources said the woman had preferred a similar complaint to the City Police last week. A woman police officer in the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police was inquiring into the complaint.

The Cyber Crime unit of the Tiruchi City Police has been roped in as the woman had attached copies of WhatsApp chats purportedly sent from the mobile number of the Inspector said to be containing some obscene messages and photographs. The sources said they were awaiting a detailed report from the Assistant Commissioner of Police into the complaint

The woman claimed she came into contact with the Inspector when she went to seek some information regarding a case booked earlier based on her complaint accusing her relative of sexually harassing her. The Inspector had since then been harassing her sexually over phone, the woman further alleged seeking action against him.

