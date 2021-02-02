Major burst in underground drainage pipeline

Accompanied by a team of 10 sanitary workers, fitters and welders, they began the task of arresting the sewer.

A major burst on underground drainage (UGD) pipeline on Old Post Office Road caused extensive flow of sewage on streets in Bheema Nagar here on Tuesday.

The burst occurred on a pipeline carrying sewage to the pumping station at Othakadai around 1.45 p.m. leading to heavy sewage flow on Old Post Office Road, Marsinghpettai, Mettutheru, Heber Road and neighbouring residential areas. In some areas, residents had to wade through the dirty water to reach homes or shops. Most residents, shop keepers, traders and vegetable vendors of Bheema Nagar had a torrid time due to flow of sewer and foul smell.

“It is horrible to see the flow of sewer on roads. I could not stomach the bad smell and I had to go out for about three hours to escape from the onslaught of sewer flow,” said K. Jahir Hussain, a shopkeeper on Heber Road.

On information, a team led by Kumaresan, Executive Engineer, Tiruchi Corporation, rushed to the spot and identified the location of the burst.

Accompanied by a team of 10 sanitary workers, fitters and welders, they began the task of arresting the sewer. The leakage was brought under control to an extent by 5 pm.

Mr. Kumaresan said that the UGD main was laid in 1987. It could not withstand the pressure as it had worn out. The problem would be rectified fully within a day. Bheema Nagar had been included in the rejuvenation of the old underground drainage project. A tender had been floated for executing the project and it would bring about a permanent solution to the problem.