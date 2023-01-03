ADVERTISEMENT

Sewer line bursts leaves Khajamalai residents fuming

January 03, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The old pumping mains of the underground drainage system bursts frequently unable to withstand pressure, complain residents

S.Ganesan

Repair of the underground drainage pumping line under way at Kajamalai in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Frequent bursts in the pumping mains of the underground sewer system in Khajamalai area has raised hackles among residents of the locality.

The pumping mains gave away twice in two days close to the Collector’s Camp Office on the Khajamalai Main Road. This included one on Tuesday morning when a civic senior official was inspecting the repairs carried out to plug a burst that had occured on Monday.

Local residents say that such instances have become all too frequent in recent months. Whenever the pipes burst, sewage flows onto the roads and nearby areas, raising a stink literally, they complain.

“The pipes have burst nearly a dozen times at different locations including thrice each near the State Bank of India and TVS Nagar Bus Stop in recent months Khajamalai. Now, the bursts have occured near the Collector’s Camp Office,” said H.Ghouse Baig, a resident.

Mr. Baig claimed that the pipes were laid over 15 years ago. “The pipeline is breaking down frequently as it is unable to withstand the pressure and needs to be replaced,” he insisted.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official conceded that a fresh burst had occured close to the spot where repairs were underway to plug a burst which had taken place on Monday. “The burst occured just a metre away from where the repairs were carried out. The overnight repairs was just completed, when the fresh burst occured. Work is currently underway to plug the latest burst.The work will go on round-the-clock and completed within a day or two,” he said.

When asked about the residents demand for replacing the pipes, the officer said that it would be done if necessary after an assessment by engineers of the Corporation.

