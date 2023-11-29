HamberMenu
Sewage stagnation troubles residents in Manapparai

November 29, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Sewage water stagnates on Karmettupatti Road in Manapparai in Tiruchi district.

Sewage water stagnates on Karmettupatti Road in Manapparai in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TIRUCHI

Stagnation of sewage water on Karmettupatti Road near Gandhi Nagar in Manapparai has been posing health hazards for residents and road users.

The road is the main access point for the residents of Keelapoigaipatti, Seegampatti and Usilampatti villages in Manapparai. An anganwadi also functions close to the area, in which around 50 children are enrolled.

Road users complain that the condition has remained unchanged for a long time, creating an unpleasant atmosphere. The issue has been persistent for the past few months and, as a result, the cesspool has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, insects and rodents, troubling commuters and residents in the vicinity.

“The discharge has only added to the mosquito menace in the area. Since there is a temple nearby, people who access the road face difficulties because of the foul odour,” said K. Mohamed Hussain, town secretary of the Communist Party of India.

Residents in the area are being troubled by the overpowering stench that pervades the area, and the problem is more pronounced during strong winds. “The stretch has now turned into foul-smelling place due to the absence of water flow. Garbage is also thrown directly into the stagnant water,” he added.

The residents complained that this had been the condition for the past few months, and despite repeated complaints, the civic authorities had not taken any action. They added that the sewage was stagnating in the lane as the drains were clogged, and there was no channel for the water to run off.

When contacted, a senior official of the municipality said, “We would inspect the area and take necessary action to stop further pollution. The storm water drain will also be renovated at the earliest.”

