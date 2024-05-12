ADVERTISEMENT

Sewage pipeline bursts on Gandhi Road for the third time in one month

Published - May 12, 2024 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Repair of the underground drainage pipeline under way on Gandhi Road in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. SELVA MUTHU KUMAR

A stretch of the road has been damaged again because of sewage pipeline burst on Gandhi Road in Srirangam. There were two similar incidents in April.

According to the officials, the pipe burst on Sunday morning and a section of the road near the Srirangam overbridge was damaged, leaving a crater. The civic body has launched repair work to plug the seepage and replace the damaged pipe. The work is expected to be completed in two days.

Following this, the road connecting the Srirangam overbridge was closed and the vehicles were diverted via other routes.

As the underground drainage network in Srirangam is more than 20 years old, the pipelines had become corroded developing frequent bursts and causing damage to the roads. In order to prevent this, the civic body has planned to replace the pipelines with cast iron pipes as a permanent solution.

