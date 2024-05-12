GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sewage pipeline bursts on Gandhi Road for the third time in one month

Published - May 12, 2024 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Repair of the underground drainage pipeline under way on Gandhi Road in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Repair of the underground drainage pipeline under way on Gandhi Road in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. SELVA MUTHU KUMAR

A stretch of the road has been damaged again because of sewage pipeline burst on Gandhi Road in Srirangam. There were two similar incidents in April.

According to the officials, the pipe burst on Sunday morning and a section of the road near the Srirangam overbridge was damaged, leaving a crater. The civic body has launched repair work to plug the seepage and replace the damaged pipe. The work is expected to be completed in two days.

Following this, the road connecting the Srirangam overbridge was closed and the vehicles were diverted via other routes.

As the underground drainage network in Srirangam is more than 20 years old, the pipelines had become corroded developing frequent bursts and causing damage to the roads. In order to prevent this, the civic body has planned to replace the pipelines with cast iron pipes as a permanent solution.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.