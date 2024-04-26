ADVERTISEMENT

Sewage pipe bursts in Srirangam, road damaged

April 26, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Second such incident in Srirangam in the last one month; vehicular traffic hit as motorists had to take a detour with the Corporation taking up repair work at the spot

The Hindu Bureau

Sewage line burst left a big hole on Gandhi Road near Srirangam in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Traffic from Srirangam to Thiruvanaikovil on Gandhi Road was diverted on Friday as a portion of the road caved in due to a sewage pipeline burst. A similar incident had occurred earlier this month in Srirangam.

“The sewage pipe is over 20 years old and some portions of it have become corroded over time. Pent-up gas escaped through the hollow sections and caused the pipeline to burst. We are working to set right the issue and will be replacing the 10-metre stretch of the damaged pipe,” a senior Tiruchi City Corporation engineer told The Hindu.

The civic work forced many commuters to take detour. Vehicles going to Srirangam were diverted via the Amma Mandapam and Yatri Nivas routes.

Residents were concerned over the possibility of sewage water getting mixed with drinking water supply lines due to the frequent pipe damages.

