Sewage odour neutraliser installed at Sakkottai

Published - August 30, 2024 06:15 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A machine to neutralise odour emanating from the sewage pumping station at Srinivasa Nagar, Sakkottai near Kumbakonam, was commissioned recently.

According to an official release from the Chennai-based company, IEC FABCHEM Ltd., which specialises in public health engineering, residents of Srinivasa Nagar at Sakkottai where the Kumbakonam Corporation’s sewage treatment plant is located, were complaining of foul smell (chemically known as hydrogen sulphide) from the sewage wells.

To overcome the problem permanently, the company installed a machine to neutralise the hydrogen sulphide odour and other odorous compounds such as nitrogen, mercaptans and others. On commissioning the machine which is a bio trickling filter having special microbes, the hydrogen sulphide level had dropped to 0 from the baseline study at the site which showed 25 to 30 ppm, prior to the installation of the machine.

The machine, which is a continuous duty machine, did not require any chemical feed for sustainable performance as it required water only for its daily operation, the release added.

