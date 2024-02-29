Sewage mixing with drinking water a concern for residents in Tiruchi

February 29, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents have urged Tiruchi City Corporation to take steps to prevent seepage of sewage into drinking water pipelines because of the ongoing underground drainage (UGD) project in the city.

A week ago, a section of residents from Varaganeri complained of a spurt in fever cases in the locality because of poor quality of drinking water. “There have been cases of mild fever, nausea, and stomach discomfort for the past month. Some of the affected persons availed treatment at the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in the locality,” said J. Arokiyaraj, a resident.

Fever cases have surfaced in residential areas along Thanjavur Main Road, Periyar Nagar, Anandapuram, and Muslim Street at Varaganeri, where sewage pipeline installation and repair work was carried out recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to residents, while the roads were dug for laying pipelines for the drainage network, the drinking water and sewer pipes connected to the houses were damaged, resulting in the contamination of the drinking water. The leakage was fixed after repeated complaints from the residents.

Many areas in the city had been facing similar cases of damage to drinking water and sewage pipes while carrying out the UGD work. Residents stated that most workers and supervisors engaged in the project had poor knowledge about the underground drinking water and sewage lines.

“All field supervisors should have a blueprint on the available infrastructure to avoid damage to any drinking water or sewage network. They take up work in haste to complete it soon,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

A senior official said: “Necessary steps will be taken to check pipeline leak or damage in areas where UGD work is being carried out, chlorinate the water supply, and monitor the chlorine level. ”

The congested residential areas would be brought under health surveillance. Medical camps are being conducted in every ward, particularly in vulnerable areas, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.