GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sewage flows into Cauvery as Mela Chintamani pumping station shutters remain dysfunctional

The civic body has proposed to give a facelift to the pumping station at an estimate of ₹1.16 crore and is awaiting administrative approval for the project

Published - August 05, 2024 12:40 am IST - TIRUCHI

Judah Jerusalem
The pumping station at Mela Chintamani.

The pumping station at Mela Chintamani. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The sewage pumping station at Subramania Swamy Kovil Street near Mela Chinthamani in Tiruchi will have new shutters to prevent the flow of sewage into the Cauvery. 

The pumping station receives about six million litres a day (MLD), with sewage originating from the Uyyakondan Canal in Alwarthoppu. The collected sewage from surrounding areas culminates at the pumping station at Mela Chinthamani. 

The pumping station was set up to prevent flow of sewage through storm-water drains into the Cauvery which is covered under the National River Conservation Plan (NCRP).

Residents of Mela Chintamani said the authorities concerned had not taken steps to protect the Cauvery from the sewage flowing through the pumping station and added that many people visited the spot to bathe.

“The stretch of the Cauvery flowing through Mela Chintamani is in a pitiable condition as the shutters at the pumping station are broken and this has been a problem for a really long time, but every time we bring it up with the authorities they point us to various officials and we get lost in the bureaucratic maze and our concerns are not heard,” said a resident of Mela Chintamani. 

There are eight shutters at the pumping station, with five shutters at the front and three shutters at the back. All eight shutters lie in a state of disrepair.

To find a solution to the issue, the Tiruchi Corporation has proposed to give a facelift to the pumping station at an estimate of ₹1.16 crore. The project awaits administrative sanction. “Once the funds are sanctioned, the replacement of rusty and broken shutters will take place, and the work will be completed in about two weeks’ time so there will be no problem during rainy season.” an official said. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.