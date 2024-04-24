Several villages face acute water scarcity in Tiruchi district

April 24, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUCHIi

Several rural habitations, mainly in Marungapuri, Vaiyampatti and Manapparai blocks in Tiruchi district, are facing acute drinking water scarcity due to dwindling yield at the points of sources of drinking water projects.

Drinking water scarcity in some village panchayats, which began to surface in the second week of February, became intense since the onset of summer in March. More villages continue to join the list of villages that face short supply of drinking water in the district.

There were many protests in different parts of the district against the erratic drinking water supply during campaigning for the parliamentary election. While some of them were found to be motivated, several others were spontaneous. Four road rokos were reported during this month.

Official sources said that out of 404 village panchayats, drinking water issues were reported in at least 41 panchayats in the district as of April 24. They were mainly in Manapparai, Vaiyampatti and Manapparai blocks. Some villages in Pullampadi, Thottiyam, Thuraiyur and Lalgudi were also facing severe stress in drinking water supply from the combined drinking water schemes. The residents of the villages were supplied water once in three to four days. Since the supply was erratic, they depended on bore wells and open wells for their daily needs.

The residents of Mugavanur in Vaiyampatti block, who took part in a protest held a few days ago, said there was no water supply for more than a week. The villagers, particularly women, were forced to walk long distances to fetch water.

Depleting water table, extreme dry weather condition and poor flow of water in the Cauvery were among the main reasons for the drinking water crisis. Most of the villages in the district were covered under various combined drinking water schemes. They had pumping stations on the banks of the Cauvery at various places. As against the usual closure of Mettur dam in January and February after months of heavy discharge of water for irrigation, the release of water was stopped in the second week of October due to poor storage.

With poor flow of water, the water table had gone down drastically, thereby posing problems to the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) to maintain usual draw of water from the collector wells at various locations. The failure of the northeast monsoon had also added woes to the drinking water crisis.

When contacted, a senior official of the district told The Hindu that contingency plans had been put in place to ensure minimum water supply. More than 4,000 mini power pumps had been rejuvenated and 5,800 bore wells sunk to utilise local sources for drinking water and other purposes. A system was in place to collect field-level data on drinking water supply in all 404 village panchayats. The designated officials had to share the details on a Whatsapp group daily. There was a check, cross-check and super check mechanism to monitor the data. The idea was to solve the issues within two days.

