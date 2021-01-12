Tiruchirapalli

Several villagers test positive in hamlet

Over two dozen residents of Kottiyampadugai hamlet in Thenampadugai Village Panchayat near Kumbakonam have been reported to have contracted COVID-19.

A few days ago, according to sources, a 40-year-old resident went to a private hospital for treatment of high fever and cough. He tested positive for COVID-19 infection and was isolated. Subsequently, his primary and secondary contacts, numbering around 90, were subjected to coronavirus test. The test results showed that 25 among them had mild symptoms of infection.

The entire village has been cordoned off and the villagers are screened regularly by health department personnel to check the spread of infection, the sources said.

