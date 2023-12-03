Several trains cancelled due to cyclone Michaung

December 03, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Several trains have been cancelled as a precautionary measure due to cyclone Michaung. The Mannargudi - Bhagat Ki Kothi superfast express (Train No. 22674) will be cancelled on December 4. The Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi superfast express (Train No. 22673) will be cancelled on December 7.

The Tirunelveli - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra express (Train No. 16787) will be fully cancelled on December 4. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Tirunelveli express (Train No. 16788) will be cancelled on December 7.

The Madurai - Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti express (Train No. 12651) will be cancelled on December 5. The Hazrat Nizamuddin - Madurai Sampark Kranti express (Train No. 12652) will be cancelled on December 7. The Rameswaram - Banaras weekly superfast express (Train No. 22535) will be cancelled on December 6, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has notified the continued running of the Ahmedabad - Tiruchi - Ahmedabad weekly specials. The Ahmedabad - Tiruchi Junction weekly special fare special (Train No. 09419) will leave Ahmedabad Junction at 9.30 a.m. on December 7, 14, 21, 28, January 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Thursday only) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 3.45 a.m. on Saturday.

In the return direction, the Tiruchi Junction - Ahmedabad weekly special fare special (Train No. 09420) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 5.40 a.m. on December 10, 17, 24, 31, January 7, 14, 21 and 28 (Sunday only) and reach Ahmedabad at 9.15 p.m. on Monday. There will be no change in the stoppages and composition of the trains.

The South Central Railway has notified the continuing running of Secunderabad - Ramanathapuram - Secunderabad weekly special. The Secunderabad - Ramanathapuram special (Train No. 07695) will leave Secunderabad Junction at 9.10 p.m. on December 6, 13, 20, 27, January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Wednesday only) and reach Ramanathapuram at 11.45 p.m. on Thursday.

The Ramanathapuram - Secunderabad special (Train No. 07696) will leave Ramanathapuram at 9.50 a.m. on December 8, 15, 22, 29, January 5, 12, 19, 26 and February 2 (Friday only) and reach Secunderabad Junction at 12.50 p.m. on Saturday. There is no change in the fare, maintenance schedule and stoppages.

It will be operated with one AC first class cum AC two-tier coach, three AC two-tier coaches, two AC three-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, two general second class and two general second class (Divyangjan friendly) and luggage-cum-brake vans, according to a press release.