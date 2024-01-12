Several police inspectors transferred ahead of Lok Sabha polls

January 12, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled this year, field-level police officers in the rank of Inspector of Police have been transferred in Tiruchi and those serving elsewhere in the central zone.

A little over 50 Inspectors of Police have been transferred in pursuance of the decision taken at the Zonal Transfer Committee recently with the orders having been issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Central Zone. The Zonal Transfer Committee consists of the Inspector-General of Police, Central Zone, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City and the Deputy Inspector-General of Tiruchi and Thanjavur ranges.

Among the transferred Inspectors of Police, 27 are from Tiruchi city police, traffic, and other units such as Prohibition and Enforcement Wing, City Crime Records Bureau and Anti Child Trafficking Unit. They have been posted to Tiruchi and Thanjavur Ranges.

Similarly, 26 Inspectors of Police serving in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Karur, Tiruchi Rural and Pudukottai districts have been transferred and posted to Tiruchi city. The Tiruchi Range consists of Tiruchi Rural, Perambalur, Karur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts while the Thanjavur Range comprises Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Police sources said the order transferring the Inspectors of Police was issued on Thursday in the wake of recent instructions from the Election Commission.

The Election Commission in December 2023 sent a communication to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories and Chief Electoral Officers regarding transfer or posting of officers, including police officers, and spelt out the instructions in this regard.

The Inspectors, who have been transferred, were those who had either completed three years in the district during the last four years or would be completing three years on or before June 30. The transfer also covers those Inspectors who happened to be in their home district, said the sources. The Election Commission has made it clear that this norm is not applicable to police officials in functional departments such as computerisation, special branch and training.