Engineering college faculty count on scholarship funds to get their salaries

January 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Faculty with lesser years of service in several self-financing engineering colleges are desperately awaiting sanction of funds by the government towards student scholarships by the State government for receiving their monthly salaries.

Despite the start of the calendar year, the colleges are yet to receive the funds accruing from ‘first-generation graduate’ and SC-ST student scholarships. Barring a handful of colleges, managements of the rest of the institutions have withheld the salaries due to the delay in receiving the scholarship amount.

According to the affected faculty, their predicament would not be so dismal had the government made it a point to release the funds for the students within a month of the start of the academic session. The uncertainty factor in sanction of salary by the managements has affected even the experienced faculty, according to a teacher. “There are instances of faculty receiving higher salaries in institutions where the payments are irregular settling for lesser amounts in colleges where the regularity is maintained,” a college head acknowledged.

According to the faculty, the Anna University and AICTE are able to intervene only in matters pertaining to administration and academics, and seemingly have no say in enforcing timely salary payment by the managements.

The situation has come to such a pass that the teachers are paid their backlog salaries only twice a year, though their daily attendance is compulsory.

Since engineering colleges are, in most cases, located a little away from the towns and cities, the teachers face a daily ordeal of spending on transport and food without the paltry monthly income. The monthly salary for candidates with Ph.D qualification and experience of 20 years and more does not exceed ₹30,000 in most cases. Fresh recruits and those with lesser experience are paid as low as ₹6,000.

As such, there is no incentive in private engineering colleges for the faculty pursuing Ph.D, the teachers lament.