Several completed projects under Smart Cities Mission yet to be inaugurated

December 05, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Several new infrastructure projects taken up under the Smart Cities Mission in Tiruchi are yet to be commissioned months after their completion.

Of the 83 projects taken up at an estimate of ₹965 crore in the city under the Smart Cities Mission, the Tiruchi City Corporation has completed 67 projects till November. The civic body had gradually put to use over 50 projects for public consumption as and when the works were completed.

The completed projects, which were commissioned, include parks established in residential areas, micro composting centres to process solid waste collected door-to-door, blacktopped arterial roads, a STEM park at Panjakkarai, and improvement work in Chathiram Bus Stand.

However, a set of projects were not commissioned for public use even months after their completion. Some of those projects are the multilevel car parking facility at West Boulevard Road, the fish and meat market with a cold storage facility in Gandhi Market, Heritage Park on Butterworth Road, and a multilevel car parking on Kaliammankoil Street, and a light and sound show in Teppakulam.

A senior official from the Corporation said projects such as multilevel car parking on West Boulevard Road and Kaliammankoil Street were planned for inauguration in the first week of December by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

However, the Chief Minister’s visit to Tiruchi was postponed owing to heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Michaung in various parts of Chennai. The completed projects will be inaugurated by Mr. Stalin, who is likely to visit Tiruchi later this month, the official added.

The opening of new buildings constructed for the fish market in Gandhi Market had been deferred because of pending litigation and the Corporation is taking steps to resolve it amicably, the official added. Further, the Corporation had expedited 16 pending projects and chalked out a plan to complete 12 projects by December. The remaining projects were likely to be completed by early next year.