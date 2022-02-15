Several bird species sighted during census in Tiruchi

The exercise was carried out in two water bodies

Several bird species were sighted at two water bodies here during the second phase of the State-wide Synchronised Bird Census that was carried out on Sunday.

The Forest Department carried out the census in association with Bishop Heber College and volunteers. The two water bodies chosen for the census were Kiliyur and Kallanai. District Forest Officer, Tiruchi, G. Kiran said 73 bird species were sighted at Kiliyur and 29 at Kallanai during the exercise. Preparations were made a day ahead to carry out the census with formation of teams and briefings. Bird species such as Garganey, Little Cormorant, Whistling Ducks and Egret were sighted in large numbers during the census undertaken in the water bodies, Mr. Kiran added.